Head to Head Comparison: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SecureWorks alerts:

8.6% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SecureWorks and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.89% -0.35% -0.23% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SecureWorks and Micro Focus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.12 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -75.00 Micro Focus International $3.35 billion 0.58 $1.47 billion $1.96 2.96

Micro Focus International has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SecureWorks and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 3 4 0 0 1.57 Micro Focus International 0 6 2 0 2.25

SecureWorks currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Micro Focus International has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Summary

Micro Focus International beats SecureWorks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches by fortifying their cyber defenses, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.