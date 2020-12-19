Head-To-Head Contrast: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) versus First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 14.85% 8.66% 0.64% First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.63%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.42 $21.03 million $1.20 8.93 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.75 $14.24 million $1.47 12.18

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 31 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Newark, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

