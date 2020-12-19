Hedget Market Capitalization Tops $3.68 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00009085 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $251,032.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00143793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00771007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00209714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00381522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00124385 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

