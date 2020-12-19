HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $319,966.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $199.28 million and $319,966.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002478 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

