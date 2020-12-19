HelloGold (HGT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $340.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $317,552.11 and $340.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

