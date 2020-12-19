Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 929.78 ($12.15).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 865 ($11.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.99) price target on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 996.80 ($13.02). 1,746,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,942. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,449 ($18.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,009.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 867.98.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

