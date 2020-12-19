Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $102.22 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, OOOBTC, ABCC and IDEX. Holo has a market cap of $102.22 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,119,427,985 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Binance, ABCC, WazirX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

