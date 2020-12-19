HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00012017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.18 million and $78,037.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00123529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077579 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

