Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of HMN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $119,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $486,222 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

