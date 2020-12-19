Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.37 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.29 or 0.00053193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DragonEX, Cryptopia and COSS. Horizen has a total market cap of $129.81 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00320907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,558,788 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DragonEX, COSS, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.