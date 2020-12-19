Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $70.70 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $802.45 million and approximately $70.70 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,497,676 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.