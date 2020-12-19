Huobi Token Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00018302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $866.49 million and $111.48 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00387351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026200 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.81 or 0.02426726 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,497,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

