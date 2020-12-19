Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.67

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and traded as high as $26.20. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 3,379 shares traded.

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Danske cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

