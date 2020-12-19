Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Acquires $42,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Diane R. Garrett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

HYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

