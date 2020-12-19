Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Trading Down 6.2%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Hyve Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

