Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Santander cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

