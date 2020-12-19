iBTC Price Up 154.9% Over Last 7 Days (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 154.9% against the dollar. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $23,370.63 and $30.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00123529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077579 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

