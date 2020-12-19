ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $27.34 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $248.43 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,447,163 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

