IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Head to Head Survey

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDdriven has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smartsheet and IDdriven’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 32.17 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -88.11 IDdriven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDdriven has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of IDdriven shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smartsheet and IDdriven, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 6 7 0 2.54 IDdriven 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet presently has a consensus target price of $69.79, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than IDdriven.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and IDdriven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67% IDdriven N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smartsheet beats IDdriven on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

IDdriven Company Profile

IDdriven, Inc., an enterprise software company, develops, markets, and licenses identity and access management enterprise solutions. Its flagship product is IDdriven, a hybrid cloud-based and software as a service solution designed to manage large volumes of users and access rights over various applications in hybrid environments, including cloud and on premise. The company markets its products to small and medium enterprises through reseller channels; and to large companies through channel partners. IDdriven, Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

