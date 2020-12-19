Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 10.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 42,610,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 17,654,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

