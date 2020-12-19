Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 10.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares were up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 42,610,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 17,654,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on IDEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.15.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
