iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 10.5% Higher

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) traded up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90. 2,077,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 658,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

About iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

