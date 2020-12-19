IG Gold (IGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,908.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $2,908.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.