iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

