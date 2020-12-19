Incent (INCNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,004.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $12,004.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

