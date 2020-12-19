Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.20

Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.20 and traded as high as $198.20. Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) shares last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 196.21. The firm has a market cap of £362.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.80, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48.

About Indus Gas Limited (INDI.L) (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometres located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

