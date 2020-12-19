Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Cap of $46.09 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $46.09 million and $19.01 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 45% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00012989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118136 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,790 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.