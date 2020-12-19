INLOCK (ILK) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One INLOCK token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INLOCK has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $2,538.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INLOCK Token Profile

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,751,460 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io

INLOCK Token Trading

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INLOCK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

