INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 208,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 347,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.76.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

