Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.38. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 155,574 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Innovative Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVFH)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

