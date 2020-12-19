Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Sells $7,072,514.18 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80.

INSG stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inseego by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

