Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $434.56 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $435.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.86.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
