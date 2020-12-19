Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $434.56 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $435.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.86.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.