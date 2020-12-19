Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,887,368.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

