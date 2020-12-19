Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total value of $12,893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,714. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $277.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Stephens raised their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

