Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,481 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.