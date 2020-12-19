Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Sells 31,446 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.