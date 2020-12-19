Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PXD opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

