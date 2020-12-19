Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells 8,021 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SPLK stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

