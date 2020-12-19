Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Christine St.Clare sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine St.Clare also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,778,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.02. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

