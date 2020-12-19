Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,391 shares in the company, valued at $531,781.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $3.75 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

