Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 78,750 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Workday by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

