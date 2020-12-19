Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Pressman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $106,764.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 1,776,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

