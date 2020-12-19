Insight Protocol (INX) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $554,157.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00400042 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.02478600 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

