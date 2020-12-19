Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz Sells 3,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00.

Richard Buchholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $204.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.