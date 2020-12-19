Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $72.00 at Oppenheimer

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 42.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

