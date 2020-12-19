Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) Stock Price Up 0%

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSE:INS)’s share price rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 43,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 61,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $352.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

