Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Interfor has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $18.80.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

