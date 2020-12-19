International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.
NYSE:IGT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.