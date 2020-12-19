International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.