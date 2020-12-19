International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $195,400.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IP stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
