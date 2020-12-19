International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $195,400.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 21.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $70,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

