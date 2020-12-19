Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Up 6.5%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.53. 317,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 82,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 20.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

