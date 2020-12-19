Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) announced a dividend on Monday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.